Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,623 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $47.05 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

