Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 310,960 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of ImmunoGen worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 929,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

