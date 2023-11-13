Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of RBC Bearings worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBC opened at $228.72 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $254.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.