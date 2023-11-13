Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Universal worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

