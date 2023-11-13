Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Embecta worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,172,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Embecta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

