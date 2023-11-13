Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.01 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Allegiant Travel worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

