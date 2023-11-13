Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Callon Petroleum worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CPE opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
