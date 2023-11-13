Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Schrödinger worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.
Schrödinger Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SDGR opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.41.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
