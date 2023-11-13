Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

