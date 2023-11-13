Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,194,563 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Newell Brands worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

