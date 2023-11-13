Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,694 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of NMI worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

