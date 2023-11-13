Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,925 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Strategic Education worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

