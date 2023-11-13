Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,939 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of AAR worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AAR by 92.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 55,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

AAR stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.64. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

