Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,142 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Alamo Group worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,558,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $180.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.