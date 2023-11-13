Barclays PLC Acquires 278,259 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 974.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

