Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of NewMarket worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $499.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.62 and a fifty-two week high of $501.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

