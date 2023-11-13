Barclays PLC Buys 3,358 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

