Barclays PLC Buys 79,306 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 689,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 230,650 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.68 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

