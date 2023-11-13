Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.16 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

