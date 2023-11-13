Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Century Communities worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

