Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

