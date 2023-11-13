Barclays PLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Shake Shack worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.75 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

