Barclays PLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

