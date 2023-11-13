Barclays PLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $18.57 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 216.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

