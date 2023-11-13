Barclays PLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $32.30 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

