Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.53% of Yalla Group worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Price Performance

YALA opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.