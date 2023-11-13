Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.53% of Yalla Group worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Yalla Group Price Performance
YALA opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
