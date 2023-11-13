Barclays PLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $162.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

