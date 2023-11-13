Barclays PLC Purchases 36,791 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Green Plains worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 318,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2,139.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

