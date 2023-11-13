Barclays PLC Purchases 829,909 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 112,149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

