Barclays PLC Purchases 957 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Andersons worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Andersons by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,335,826.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,335,826.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,065 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.