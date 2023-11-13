Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

