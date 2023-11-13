Barclays PLC Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bancorp worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

