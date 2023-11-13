Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

