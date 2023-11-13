Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $499,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ryder System
In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on R
Ryder System Price Performance
NYSE:R opened at $103.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.