Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $499,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $103.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

