Barclays PLC Sells 15,891 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

