Barclays PLC Sells 329,934 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BIP opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

