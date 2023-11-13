Barclays PLC Sells 43,454 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 311,028 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

