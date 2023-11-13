Barclays PLC Sells 7,547 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Sanmina worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

