Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $201.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.47 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

