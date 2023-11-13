Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

SNDX stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

