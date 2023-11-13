BMO Capital Markets Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 256,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 49,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 511,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

