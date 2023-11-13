Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.97 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

