BTIG Research Lowers FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FREY. TD Cowen lowered FREYR Battery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.98.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

