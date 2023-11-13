Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

DCBO stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. Docebo has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

