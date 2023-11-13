Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $70.35 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $78.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $91,954.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 87,934 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

