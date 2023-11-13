Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 691,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $23.81 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

