Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Maximus by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

