Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

