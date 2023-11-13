Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

