Cwm LLC Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

